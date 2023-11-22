Dolly de Leon honored to work with Nicole Kidman

Photos from Nicole Kidman and Dolly de Leon's Instagram account.

MANILA -- Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon is filled with gratitude and appreciation for her international projects.

With upcoming roles in the highly-anticipated series "9 Perfect Strangers" starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, as well as movies like "Between the Temples" and "Grand Death Lotto," de Leon acknowledged the significance of these projects for her career.

As she embarked on shooting for "9 Perfect Strangers," de Leon felt a deep sense of gratitude for the chance to work alongside Kidman.

De Leon is set to star alongside with the renowned Australian actress in the second season of “9 Perfect Strangers.”

According to a report by Deadline, de Leon has been cast in the Hulu original series along with Liv Ullmann, Murray Bartlett, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Aras Aydin.

De Leon recognized this opportunity as a milestone in her career and is thankful for the chance to learn and grow from working with such esteemed industry professionals.

"I'm so happy, I'm so excited and thrilled. I don't think it's just happening to me, it's happening to all of us kasi parang ito na 'yung chance natin to be in the world. Sobra akong excited it's the Nicole Kidman," de Leon said.

"Ang weird lang ng feeling you are just watching someone's work tapos biglang ka-eksena mo na sila ganito kalapit. Parang wow ang wild nun," she added.

In addition to these projects, de Leon will also give back to her alma mater, the University of the Philippines (UP), where she honed her acting skills.

She will host a workshop on audition techniques, sharing her knowledge and experiences with aspiring actors. This is a testament to her appreciation for the education she received during her time at the university.

Through her success in international projects and her dedication to supporting aspiring actors, de Leon remained grateful for the opportunities that have come her way.

She recognized the importance of these projects in furthering her career and is eager to continue growing as an actress.

