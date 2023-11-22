Mariah Carey's holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has returned to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the latest figures of Billboard, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" reentered the charts at No. 17.

Taylor Swift stayed on top of the charts for a fourth week with "Cruel Summer" as it drew 73.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, 14.4 million streams, and sold 3,000 downloads in the November 10 to 16 tracking week, based on Luminate data.

Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me" debuted on No. 2, followed by former chart topper "Paint the Town Red" by Doja Cat.

"Snooze" by SZA is at No. 4, followed by "Is It Over Now? by Swift and "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves.

"Fast Car" by Luke Combs rose to No.7, followed by "Greedy" by Tate McRae and the Morgan Wallen tracks "Last Night" and "Thinkin' Bout Me" completing the Top 10.

