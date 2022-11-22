Bianca Manalo and Sherwin Gatchalian in affectionate moments as seen in the actress’ Instagram post marking their 4th anniversary as a couple. Instagram: @biancamanalo

MANILA — Marking their fourth anniversary as a couple, actress Bianca Manalo shared a compilation of her sweet moments with her senator-boyfriend Sherwin Gatchalian over the years.

The former beauty queen posted the montage on Instagram early this week, offering a rare, intimate glimpse into their relationship.

Seen in the reel are Manalo and Gatchalian’s travels abroad, date nights, and other light and affectionate moments, including sharing a kiss.

Gatchalian, meanwhile, had a humorous greeting for Manalo. On Instagram, he shared a photo of them having champagne, captioned: “Happy 4th anniversary to the person who taught me how to ride roller coasters, watch horror movies and eat cherries (all of which I never did because I disappeared).”

Before becoming a couple, Gatchalian courted Manalo for years, the actress said during a campaign speech on behalf of the lawmaker early this year. Whenever she had a “heartbreak,” Gatchalian would be available to be her shoulder to cry on, Manalo recalled.

During that sortie in February, Manalo also joked about waiting for Gatchalian to propose.

“Masyado ko na siyang mahal dahil nandidito ako para irepresenta siya. Baka naman gusto na niya akong gawing maybahay niya! Joke lang. Alam kong nanonood ‘yun. ‘Di kita pini-pressure!” she said.

Gatchalian earlier said he could not yet give definite date for the wedding, but did say he and Manalo have discussed aligning their timeline for settling down.

“Of course, in God’s time,” he said at the time. “Pag-uusapan namin ni Bianca nang mabuti kung ano ang pinakamagandang oras for both of us. That should be a mutual decision.”

Related video: