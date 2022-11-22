Veteran actress Flora Gasser passes away

Flora Gasser in her final role as the title character in ‘Nene,’ a 2020 short film by King Louie Palomo about an accomplished and retired painter to attempts to finish the final painting of her lifetime. King Louie Films

MANILA — Screen veteran Flora Gasser, whose acting career spanned over 40 years, has passed away, her family announced.

“Our Lola, Flora Gasser, passed away yesterday and is now with the Lord and with our Lolo Harry,” her granddaughter, Valerie Ocampo, said in a statement on Facebook on November 20, Sunday.

Gasser would have turned 91 in December.

Gasser’s daughter, Ana Marie, also shared the announcement, which indicated the wake details. “Thank you for your condolences,” the statement read.

Rising to fame in the early ‘80s, Gasser became a reliable character actress on the both the small and big screens, with notable roles including those in “Kumander Bawang,” “Batang Z,” and the original “Pangako Sa ‘Yo.”

Until the 2020 onset of the pandemic, Gasser had remained active in showbiz, portraying supporting characters on television — and the final, title role in a short film that would become her swan song.

That year, Gasser played the lead character in the King Louie Palomo short film “Nene,” which participated in over a dozen international film festivals and clinched several trophies and nominations overseas.

As Nene, Gasser was a prolific and retired painter who “attempts to finish the final painting of her lifetime,” on a day that would become her last.