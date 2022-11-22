Universal Records Philippines seals partnership with SHOW Korea to further strengthen the P-pop scene. Handout

MANILA – Amid the growing popularity of Pinoy pop groups, Universal Records Philippines and SHOW Co., Ltd. have a signed a strategic partnership agreement to further strengthen the P-pop genre.

The partnership seeks to normalize giving the best possible talent and entertainment in local and international scenes while promoting Filipino culture and artistry.

Present at the contract signing ceremony were Universal Records Operations Manager Peter Chan, Managing Director Kathleen Dy-Go, along with ShowBT Korea, SHOW Korea, and SBTown Philippines CEO & President Geong Seong-Han, also known as Tatang Robin, with Ethan Yang, and Adie Hong.

UR’s Dy-Go said that there are a many talented individuals in the Philippines who can be “idol material” and it is high time for them to be exposed to high quality and intensive training.

“It’s such a great honor for the label to acquire a partnership of this caliber. We promise that we’ll work very hard for the potential groups that we will be launching along with SHOW Korea and SBTown Philippines and of course, we have a lot of surprises in store for all of the P-Pop fans out there,” she said.

For Geong, it’s the right time for SHOW Korea, SBTown Philippines, and UR to make the partnership happen.

“I want to express my gratitude to Universal Records because it did not take long for the label to agree to this amazing partnership. It was quick,” he shared.

Tatang Robin has an exemplary experience in creating a great boy group, evident in his dedication in training and debuting SB19, who are among the most popular P-Pop groups.

He is also creating a P-Pop girl group.

“I believe that it’s the girls’ era this time around here in the Philippine market. As you all know, the most famous groups in South Korea right now are girl groups. It’s just very common here in this world that there’s really an order for everything. So, I think this time is already the right time for the girl groups to be at the top. I hope that this girl group that we’re going to debut is the first to be nominated internationally, like in Billboard.”



