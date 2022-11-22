Screenshot from Nanahimik Ang Gabi trailer

MANILA – Heaven Peralejo and Ian Veneracion sent a chilling vibe in the official trailer of their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Nanahimik Ang Gabi.”

Released on Monday, the official teaser of the upcoming suspense-thriller movie began with Veneracion lying to his wife about being on duty but was actually spending time in a secluded house with Peralejo.

Hinting at some daring scenes, Peralejo would be seen dropping her towel in front of Veneracion, who was playing the piano.

But the trailer turned tense when she sees a man outside the house, who turned out to be a bloody Mon Confiado.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Earlier this month, Rein Entertainment released a short teaser of the film to which the two stars reacted.

Veneracion and Peralejo appeared to be both amazed with their acting, complimenting each other after watching the teaser.

“Parang ‘di ka na baby diyan,” the actor told young Peralejo.

RELATED VIDEO