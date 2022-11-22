'Slumberland' star Jason Momoa makes his dreams come true

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley at the "Slumberland" premiere Netflix "Slumberland"

Jason Momoa recently fulfilled his lifelong dream of having a tattoo honoring his Hawaiian roots, and he said it means more that it coincided with the release of a project special to him.

Momoa stars as Flip in the drama-fantasy movie 'Slumberland'.

"It was a big honor. I waited obviously 43 years to do this and it's a pretty special moment, and I worked my tail off to make this project and so it meant a lot to me. It's definitely a heightened version of me for sure," the actor shared.

Jason Momoa as Flip and Marlow Barkley as Nemo Netflix "Slumberland"

Young star Marlow Barkley plays Nemo, a girl who sought out Flip in the dreamworld after a tragic incident shatters her life. Veteran actor Kyle Chandler plays Barkley's onscreen father and they developed a bond just like their characters.

"He was incredible. I mean, he made me feel so welcome just like a father would. And so I think acting in those scenes I saw a little bit of my dad in him, which made him feel very natural and real," Barkley said.

Kyle Chandler and Marlow Barkley Netflix "Slumberland"

Chandler meanwhile shared his wildest childhood dream that has come true.

"I'm sitting here and no one's dragged me out of here and said, 'You're a faker. Get out of here.' My goal coming out of Los Angeles originally was to be able to make enough money as an actor and to be able to have a family. And that's come true. So that's my dream come true. All the rest of this is icing on the cake," he said.

Netflix "Slumberland"

Chris O'Dowd plays Chandler’s brother. While he is well-known for his comedic parts, the actor has dramatic moments in the film.

He noted, "I don't necessarily think about it in that sense of like whether it's supposed to be funny or not. I think comedy is the hardest thing to do, so to me drama is like taking a break."

“'Slumberland' also stars Weruche Opia and India de Beaufort. It's directed by Francis Lawrence, the filmmaker behind 'The Hunger Games' film series.