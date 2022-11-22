RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza focused more on career

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor RK Bagatsing admitted that he and girlfriend, actress Jane Oineza, are more focused on their careers right now.

Bagatsing said this when asked if he and Oineza are now ready to "level up" their relationship.

"I think at this stage in our career, lalo na siya, sobrang daming dumarating na blessings and we want to focus on that more. And when we talk about Jane, I am so proud and happy for her kasi ang daming projects na paparating para sa kanya na kailangan ng full attention niya. And ganoon din ako, I'm in the middle of working on different projects," Bagatsing told Star Magic's Inside News on Monday.

"So ngayon naka-prioritize kami individually sa career namin kasi 'yun ang magbubuo sa amin as individuals and you can't be together kung pareho kayong may regrets sa kanya-kanya niyong individual life. So you have to be full muna in order for you to be together as a whole. So to answer your question always naman kaming trying to be on the next level but you know trying to be better person muna, rather than being better half kasi eventuhally darating din 'yon. We just want to make the most out of the opportunities and projects na ipinagkakatiwala sa amin," he added.

Asked to describe his relationship with Oineza, Bagatsing replied: "My relationship with Jane, it's magical."

Bagatsing, who recently starred in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya," is set to star in a film with Oineza titled "Swing."

In the interview, he also revealed the thing he feared the most about his relationship with Oineza.

"'Yung wala na kaming dalawa, parang mag-isa na lang kami separately, hindi ba? Kasi it has been a long journey of being together, facing whatever it is na dumaan sa harap namin. And of course like any other thing na biglang mawala sa buhay mo, hahanapin mo 'yon. And masasaktan ka kapag hindi mo na mahanap 'yon sa paligid mo," Bagatsing said.

