Home  >  Entertainment

Ritz Azul, husband celebrate first wedding anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 22 2022 11:24 AM

MANILA -- Actress Ritz Azul and her husband Allan Guy marked their first wedding anniversary.

Azul turned to social media to greet her husband on their special day as she posted photos of them abroad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritz Alzul-Guy (@ritzazul)

"It’s our 1st wedding anniversary! @allan_guwi! love you sooo much! Here’s to more years filled with love," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Azul and Guy got married on November 20, 2021 in Baguio City, after being engaged for over a year.

After their November 20 wedding, they exchanged vows for a second time on December 11 in Palawan.

Guy is Azul’s first and last boyfriend.

Related video:
 

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Ritz Azul   wedding anniversary  