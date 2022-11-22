Ritz Azul, husband celebrate first wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actress Ritz Azul and her husband Allan Guy marked their first wedding anniversary.

Azul turned to social media to greet her husband on their special day as she posted photos of them abroad.

"It’s our 1st wedding anniversary! @allan_guwi! love you sooo much! Here’s to more years filled with love," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Azul and Guy got married on November 20, 2021 in Baguio City, after being engaged for over a year.

After their November 20 wedding, they exchanged vows for a second time on December 11 in Palawan.

Guy is Azul’s first and last boyfriend.

