

MANILA -- Almost two months after she got engaged, actress Pamu Pamorada confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her soon-to-be-husband Mitchell Hapin.

Pamorada shared the good news through a social media post on Monday as she uploaded a video showing her growing baby bump and her baby's sonogram.

"2good2betrue, proposal, and then Motherhood. 2022 is nothing but the best year. Hello bean see you soon," Pamorada wrote on her Instagram page.

Hapin also announced her pregnancy on social media.

"Lord sobrang daming blessing naman ang binigay mo sa min nitong 2022. Pero eto tlga ang pinaka the best. Thank you so much Lord sa panibagong blessing sa buhay namin ni @pamupamorada08. Di na nlng kaming dalawa. Trio taga payo na kami. I love you Lord. I love you both pangsy and baby. Focus lng sa goal at panibagong buhay," he wrote.

In a previous interview, Pamorada announced that she and her fiancé are getting married next year.

Pamorada joined "Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited" in 2011 and finished in second place. She has since embarked on a showbiz career, starting with her first acting project "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan" in 2012.

Pamorada was part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's series "2 Good 2 Be True," which had just finished its run.

