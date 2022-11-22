Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Singers and songwriters Frizzle Anne and John Roa have collaborated for a new track “Akin Ka Lang” released recently under O/C Records.

“Akin Ka Lang” is a pop-R&B record that digs into the notion of the "reacher-settler” theory, popularized by the hit American TV series “How I Met Your Mother.”

Frizzle Anne describes the record's creative process as "very free-flowing."

"It's a relatively stripped, chill, easy-listening track amid the instrumentation being sophisticatedly laid out," they said.

Other creatives behind the record include co-producers Kem Alia, Choi Padilla, and Thyro Alfaro.

“Akin Ka Lang” is now available for streaming on digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more.