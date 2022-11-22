MANILA -- Star Music has released the music video for Jeremy Glinoga's single "Sinayang Mo."

Directed by Karlo Calingao, the more than four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

Glino composed the song with Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

“Sinayang Mo” is Glinoga's first release under Star Music and will be part of his new album coming out next year.

The upbeat track, which he first performed live at 1MX London last October 1, shows his edgy side while keeping the atmosphere perfect for a dance party.

Early this year, Glinoga released his first extended play (EP) album, “Maybe Forever,” which highlights the different stages of love.

He is one of the stars of “Lyric and Beat,” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, and Sheena Belarmino.

