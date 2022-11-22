Hong Chau stands out in star-studded 'The Menu'

Mark Mylod's 'The Menu' examines the foodie culture and cleverly skewers the commercialization of art.

A satirical comedy-horror film that cuts deep, it stars Ralph Fiennes as the chef of a highly exclusive restaurant where he has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. His customers are played by a star-studded cast led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

Hong Chau in "The Menu" Searchlight Pictures "The Menu"

Playing the chef’s right-hand woman is critically acclaimed actress Hong Chau.

"[Playing the character] was really fun," Chau said. "There wasn't a lot on the page. It was something that I got an opportunity to really have a hand in creating and that's really fun and exciting. I talked a lot with Mark Mylod, our director, about how we could lift the character off the page. She's really proud of her contribution to the restaurant. I think she's proud of what they've built together. I think she really sees herself as an asset to him and knows deep down that he couldn't be who he is and where he is without her."

Searchlight Pictures "The Menu"

Chau is also getting critical praises this year for her film 'The Whale' with Brendan Fraser.

"None of it is by design," she said when asked about working on the two films. "I could not have dreamed up. The run that I've had, I did four movies in 2021. And they were all with amazing directors and with amazing scripts, so I feel really grateful. And it feels organic like it's happening the way that it should. I am not on social media. I don't have millions of followers and it feels nice knowing that I'm not getting cast for that reason."

The actress first gained notice among critics for her role in the 2017 movie Downsizing opposite Matt Damon.

Chau shared how she dealt with challenges that up and coming talents from different backgrounds faced when she was starting in the industry.

"I just kept watching movies and because I love movies and I think that just kept me passionate, you know. That optimism that maybe one day I'll get to work on like a crazy, strange, interesting, beautiful film with an amazing director that I admire. I know who I am. I'm very comfortable with who I am. I'm not trying to be somebody else and I can only offer what I can offer and I'm pretty honest about that."

Searchlight Pictures "The Menu"

The cast of 'The Menu' also includes Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang and John Leguizamo.