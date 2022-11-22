Grammy winner Jacob Collier all set for Manila concert

MANILA – Grammy winner Jacob Collier is set to perform before his Filipino fans in the Philippines for the first time on Wednesday.

The English singer-songwriter is currently in Manila as part of his “DJESSE” world Tour, where he’s expected to perform songs off his album series with the same title.

Collier’s concert will be held on November 23 at the Filinvest Tent Alabang.

Tickets to his concert, which are available via tickelo.com, are priced at P3,800 each.

The London-based musician gained his popularity by uploading covers on YouTube showcasing his outrageous one-man-band skills.