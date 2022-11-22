

160 cinemas nationwide, plus regular screenings abroad set

MANILA — Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan were seen Tuesday on a massive digital billboard along EDSA — a gift from fans on the eve of the release of “An Inconvenient Love,” the screen couple’s second film together.

We are happy to share with you all #AnInconvenientLove LED Billboard that was made possible by the love and never ending support for our Ayef, @bellemariano02



Hope you guys could visit and see it for yourself 🤎



📍Location: EDSA Galleria Corporate Center#BelleMariano pic.twitter.com/pPilv37mMn — BELLE LOVERS OFFICIAL (@BelleloversOFC) November 22, 2022

The video of Mariano and Pangilinan in a scene from the Star Cinema film appears on the facade of the Galleria Corporate Center in Ortigas. It also features the poster of “An Inconvenient Love” and indicates the November 23 release date.

The LED surprise for DonBelle was organized by a fan group of the actress, Belle Lovers Official, which earlier this year celebrated its 10th anniversary similarly with billboards dedicated to Mariano along C-5 and EDSA.

The group’s latest effort for “An Inconvenient Love” also coincided with the film’s premiere night, ahead of its nationwide rollout on Wednesday.

Aside from the 100 cinemas announced early this week, Star Cinema detailed Tuesday 60 more theaters across the country where “An Inconvenient Love” will have regular screenings.

“An Inconvenient Love” will release exclusively in cinemas, as it ushers in Star Cinema’s return to physical venues after more than two years.

Outside the Philippines, the Petersen Vargas film will also be shown in 20 countries from November to December, with regular screenings scheduled in Guam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Cambodia, where it will be dubbed in Khmer.

No more hassles for our fans abroad!!! 🥰#AnInconvenientLove will be available IN CINEMAS INTERNATIONALLY!!! 🧡💜💚#AILWorldPremiere pic.twitter.com/2sCX4Mpm2z — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 22, 2022

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, “An Inconvenient Love” follows the love story of Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore, and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for any distractions and inconveniences, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the phenomenal success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC