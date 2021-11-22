Sky celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter via HBO Go

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the very first Harry Potter movie, Sky is bringing fans of the hit franchise the commemorative quiz show "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" and the airing of the first four Harry Potter films.

The brand new Wizarding World event will be hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren.

It will showcase never-before-seen ultimate fan glory featuring countless trivia on everything Harry Potter and special guest appearances.

It will stream beginning November 29 exclusively on HBO Go, available via SKY subscription.

Meanwhile, the first four Harry Potter films will air for the first time on Cartoon Network every other Saturday at 8 p.m. beginning November 13.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was released on November 13, followed "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" on November 27.

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," meanwhile, will air on December 11, while "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" will be released on Christmas Day.

The latter installments of the blockbuster film franchise will also air starting early 2022 on Cartoon Network.

It was earlier reported that Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective.

Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus and other stars of the eight movies will join the former child actors for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on the movie set in London where the first film was made.

The special will be broadcast on January 1 on streaming platform HBO Max. Filipinos, on the other hand, can catch the anniversary special on HBO Go. – With report from Reuters