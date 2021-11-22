MANILA -- Actress Roxanne Barcelo and her husband celebrated their second anniversary.

To mark their special day, Barcelo on Sunday took to social media to post their first family portrait.

"Happy Anniversary, aking mahal. Thank you for the best two years of my life. You are so worth the wait," Barcelo wrote on her Instagram post.

It was in December last year when Barcelo revealed on social media that she got married. She did not say when she was engaged and when she tied the knot exactly, even keeping the identity of her husband under wraps.

A month after announcing that she's married, the actress through a YouTube vlog entry, revealed that she is expecting her first child.

She gave birth to her baby boy last June based on her Instagram Stories post.

