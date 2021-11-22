MANILA – Work has finally begun for Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe as they team up for the first time in the upcoming Filipino adaptation of “Flower of Evil.”

As seen in Poe’s most recent Instagram update, she and Pascual appear to have done a pictorial for the suspense drama.

“And so it begins… Say hello to Cha Ji-won and Baek Hee-sung,” wrote Poe in the caption, referring to the names of their characters.

Aside from their photo shoot, Pascual and Poe also attended the series’ story conference along with the other cast members on Sunday.

Joining them in the series are Robert Seña, Epy Quizon, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Kit Thompson, Agot Isidro, Rita Avila, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa and Edu Manzano.

“Flower of Evil” follows the story of a husband trying to hide his twisted past under a different identity while deceiving his wife who is a detective.

The South Korean version was originally headlined by Lee Joon-Gi and Moon Chae-Won as the husband and wife, respectively.

Its Philippine adaptation marks Pascual and Poe’s first pairing on screen, and also the actress’ first project as a Kapamilya talent, but her second with ABS-CBN overall after the iWant movie "Malaya."

ABS-CBN has yet to announce when the local version of “Flower of Evil” will be released.