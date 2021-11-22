Joross Gamboa to undergo surgery after injury

MANILA -- Actor Joross Gamboa on Sunday will undergo surgery after sustaining an injury while playing basketball, he said in a social media post Sunday.

"Getting ready for my Achilles operation! God bless everyone! Praying for a smooth operation and a quick recovery in Jesus' name," hw wrote on Instagram, as he thanked wife Katz Gamboa for always taking care of him.

In an earlier post on November 13, Gamboa shared a clip which shows how he got his injury.

Gamboa said he was playing basketball when he heard a popping sound. After that, he suddenly felt the pain on his ankle.

"Achilles Injury (Narinig mo yun?) Nagbasketball kami sa 3rd floor naglaro kaming 3vs3 tapos 'yung pagtakbo ko biglang may pumutok na malakas (may napigtas). Alam niyo feeling ng may humampas ng dospordos sa binte malamang hindi basta parang ganun. Di masakit sa simula, gulat lang. Akala ko nga may multo nun kasi walang tao sa likod ko. Tapos dahan dahan ng sumasakit taas ng sakong ko. Ayun napigtas na nga Achilles ko," he narrated, as he stressed the importance of stretching before playing.

"Napaka-importante talaga ng stretching sa simula. Eto lang ata 'yung time na ngalaro ako ng 'di nagtodo stretching kasi late kami dumating. Kaya sa inyong lahat magiingat kayo parati," he said.

The actor also shared that after the operation, it will take him six months to recover.

"Depende sa pagiging masunurin ko sa therapy. Basta ni-lift up ko na lahat kay God kaya kahit ganito situation ko circumstances ko I still have joy and peace. Because of Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior! God bless everyone!" he added.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Achilles tendon rupture is an injury that affects the back of the lower leg. "The Achilles tendon is a strong fibrous cord that connects the muscles in the back of your calf to your heel bone. If you overstretch your Achilles tendon, it can tear (rupture) completely or just partially," it said in its website.

Gamboa starred in iWantTFC's series "Hoy, Love You!" with former on screen partner Roxanne Guinoo.

