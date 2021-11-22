BTS performs during the 49th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on November 21, 2021. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters.

K-pop boy group BTS topped Twitter's trending topics after winning several trophies at the American Music Awards (AMA) on Monday.

BTS was hailed the Artist of the Year at the 49th AMAs and also bagged Favorite Song for “Butter” and Favorite Pop Duo/Group.

As of writing, the #BTSxAMAs is the top trending topic followed by the phrases “Artist of the Year” and “Congratulations BTS.”

LOOK: #BTSxAMAs is the top trending topic in the Philippines after K-pop group BTS won the Artist of the Year award in the 49th AMAs. They also won the awards for Favorite Duo/Group - Pop and Favorite Song - Pop for "Butter." | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Xu43tRTilg — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) November 22, 2021

"We're truly honored to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists," said Kim Nam-Joon, known as RM.

"It's been a long and amazing ride ... nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here and receiving this award, except you all," he added referring to the band's fans.

BTS closed the show with a performance of "Butter" and earlier joined Coldplay on stage for a rendition of their single "My Universe," marking a post-pandemic return to live performances for the K-pop band.

The hit K-pop boy band has won a total of 9 awards in the AMAs since 2018.

—with a report from Reuters

