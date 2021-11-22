A Quiet Place 2

Directed by: John Krasinski

Written by: John Krasinski

This sequel picked up from where the first film left off. The remaining members of the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe), plus their newborn baby, try to survive the deadly hearing-sensitive alien monsters that laid the world to waste. They encounter an old friend Elliot (Cillian Murphy), who later helped Regan track down other survivors in the islands.

Just more of the same suspense gimmicks like from the first film, but this time these tense situations did not feel enough to sustain the whole running time. The two kids, in particular, were making really bold foolhardy decisions, like going out on investigations on their own. While these reckless actions created tense situations, they did not seem logical at all.

This sequel began with a flashback scene of the actual day the aliens arrived, not only to have a John Krasinski cameo, but also to introduce the character of Elliot who would essentially replace John's character in the action. At one point, when Elliot randomly asked Regan what the sign for "dive" was, so of course, I expected him to use that sign later. He did.

Don't Breathe 2

Directed by Rodo Sayagues

Written by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues

Eight years after the events of the first film, the Blind Man (Stephen Lang) was living with a young girl Pheonix (Madelyn Grace), whom he called his daughter. When she was kidnapped by a man (Brendan Sexton III) who claimed to be her real father for nefarious reasons, the Blind Man tracked them down to stage a bold rescue.

Unlike the first film which was totally unpredictable where the story was going to go since everything was limited in one house, this sequel was a bit more clear cut as to how the story will end. It was also a lot more improbable given that the Blind Man was able to venture out of his house, go to a totally new place yet still able to put up a strong fight.

The gore level of this sequel went much higher way with all sorts of gruesome, grotesque injuries being inflicted on various characters. However, by the second half, the claustrophobia that defined the first film was not there anymore as it devolved into frank slasher territory. The organ trafficking angle added a further level of heinousness to the proceedings.

