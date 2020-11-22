Star Hunt trainees make debut as singing artists with Sarah G tracks

MANILA – Star Hunt Academy trainees Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate made their television premiere as singing artists on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

For their performance, they did a cover of Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala” and “Kilometro.”

In a pre-recorded clip before their number, Geronimo confessed she feels flattered every time she hears a cover of any of her original songs.

“Mas nakakataba ng puso kapag ginagawan ng sariling bersyon at binibigyan ng bagong buhay ang mga ito. Bilib talaga ako sa mga artists who don’t just imitate but innovate,” she said.

The country’s pop royalty said she will always be in awe of the confidence and creativity of Filipino artists.

“Tala” is a track from Geronimo’s “The Great Unknown” album, while “Kilometro” is part of “Perfectly Imperfect.”

Through time, the two songs have only gained popularity, with “Tala” becoming the nation’s anthem four years since it was released as a single.

The November 22 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.