QCinema Film Festival to go digital this year

MANILA - QCinema is adapting to the times as it brings the film festival experience to anyone in the country right in the comfort of their homes.

In a press release, QCinema announced that the film festival will go digital this year made possible by its partnership with UPSTREAM and GMovies.

The festival will run from November 27 to December 6, and will stream two sets of films for five days each.

For its opening salvo, 10 award-winning and highly acclaimed films will be available for rent for only P 150.00 each.

The films include QCinema grantees “Cleaners” by Glenn Barit, “Oda sa Wala” by Dwein Baltazar, “Balangiga Howling Wilderness” by Khavn, and “Babae at Baril” by Rae Red.

Aside from these films, QCinema also hosts the Asian premiere of “Genus Pan” by Lav Diaz, the Southeast Asian premiere of “Song Without a Name” by Melina León and “Divine Love” by Gabriel Mascaro, and the Philippine premiere of “Rom” by Tran Thanh Huy, “Suk Suk” by Ray Yeung, and “Corpus Christi” by Mateusz Pacewicz.

Limited number of tickets will be available for each film and they will be released beginning November 24 via upstream.ph.

QCinema Festival Bundles will also be made available for P750.00, wherein a viewer will have access to five films and will receive QCinema-branded items. These bundles are available via qcinema.ph.

