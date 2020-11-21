‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’: Survivors tell of ordeal in Marawi siege, dealing with trauma

Stories of teachers who survived the 2017 Marawi siege were the focus of Saturday’s episode of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.”

MANILA — A survivor of the 2017 Marawi siege shared his ordeal of being caught in one of the country’s deadliest terror attacks in an episode of “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” that aired on Saturday.

Lordvin Acopio was teaching at a private school in Marawi when the attack happened. He wasn’t fortunate enough to escape and was forced to act as a doctor for the militants in exchange for his life.

“Any time [ay posibleng] mamatay ako,” he said.

The episode tied his story to Aljo Catedral, a co-teacher of his who managed to flee the city. Acopio was thankful for Catedral, who reassured his parents that the was relatively safe as long as he continued to help the militants. The story of another teacher, Michael Brizal, whose sister was caught in the siege, was also featured.

You can check out the full episode, in parts, below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5: