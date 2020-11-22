Kyle Echarri, Sam Concepcion team up to perform 'Marikit'

MANILA - Kyle Echarri and Sam Concepcion teamed up on Sunday to perform the new viral hit “Marikit.”

In their number on “ASAP Natin To,” Echarri and Concepcion not only showcased their soothing voices but they also grooved to the track.

The tune, which contains an infectious beat, is originally recorded by Juan Caoile and Kyle Caplis. It was released mid this year.

In a previous interview, Caoile and Caplis admitted they never expected “Marikit” to be such an instant hit. Their debut single also became number one on YouTube (with close to 10 million views), Deezer and iTunes. Both are overwhelmed and thankful for the success of their composition.

“Nung nakapasok kami sa Top Hits Philippines, hindi kami makapaniwala sa mga nangyayari,” Caplis recalled.

“Akala nga namin, panaginip lang lahat. But we need to face the reality of being artists of local music, that’s why we have to keep the compliments and take the criticism to learn and to grow with this on both sides,” he added.

Both Caoile and Caplis became contract artists of Viva Records, as soon as “Marikit” became an instant hit in the middle of the pandemic.

The November 22 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.

