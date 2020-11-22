'It's been a scary experience': Maureen Wroblewitz admits testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA -- "Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Wroblewitz is among the thousands of people who were not spared from COVID-19 infection.

On her Instagram page on Saturday, Wroblewitz admitted that she has been sick the past few days after she tested positive of the respiratory illness.

“Hello everyone, some people know that I’ve been sick for the past few days and I actually wanted to keep this information private but I feel the need to spread awareness about such an important topic,” she said.

“I was tested positive for Covid-19 and I’ve been in home quarantine for 2 weeks. It has been a very scary experience and it has most definitely taken a toll on my mental health,” she added.

While saying she is much better now and she is grateful to be alive, Wroblewitz said this experience has taught her a few things.

Among them is that she should never let her guard down at a time like this.

She also learned “to trust my gut instincts and also that the only person you can really trust is yourself. You can’t rely on other people to keep you safe.”

“Sometimes not even the people closest to you, friends that you think will always have your back. You really have to protect yourself because there are people out there who don‘t care if you get infected. Please be vigilant as you can catch the virus so easily,” she said.

Furthermore, Wroblewitz reminded her followers to always wear a mask and face shield wherever they go, practice social distancing and boost their immune system.

“I am very lucky to have only had mild symptoms but there are enough people out there who aren’t as fortunate. Think about your parents or grandparents who are at a higher risk of getting severe symptoms. Not everyone you see outside has a strong immune system and may even have other medical conditions,” she said.

To end her post, Wroblewitz urged everyone to be responsible when going out to “to protect yourself first in order to protect others.”

