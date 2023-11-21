Yasmien Kurdi, husband expecting second child

MANILA -- Actress Yasmien Kurdi turned to social media to share that she and her husband Rey Soldevilla are expecting their second child.

On Instagram, Kurdi posted photo of her with her husband and daughter Ayesha. In the photo taken by Nice Print Photography, Kurdi's husband can be seen holding the sonogram result of their baby.

"We’ve been keeping a little secret for a while. #BabyNo2 this 2024! The 3rd Dragon in the family," Kurdi captioned her post.

Kurdi and Ayesha were both born during the Year of the Dragon, as will her second child as 2024 is a dragon year.

"Can’t wait to see you next year #MyBabyDragon," she added.

Following her post, several netizens including her fellow celebrities congratulated Kurdi and her husband.

Kurdi got married in January 2012 and gave birth to her first child Ayesha Zara in November that year.