MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Odette Quesada opened "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, performing her timeless hits.

The hitmaker sang her classics "Friend of Mine," "To Love Again," and "Growing Up" with Tawag ng Tanghalan alumnae.

In the program, Quesada invited everyone to watch her upcoming concert on November 24 and 25 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Makati.

