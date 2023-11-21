Home > Entertainment Odette Quesada performs timeless hits on 'It's Showtime' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 03:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Odette Quesada opened "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, performing her timeless hits. The hitmaker sang her classics "Friend of Mine," "To Love Again," and "Growing Up" with Tawag ng Tanghalan alumnae. In the program, Quesada invited everyone to watch her upcoming concert on November 24 and 25 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre in Makati. From ‘Give Me A Chance’ to ‘Til I Met You:’ Odette Quesada reveals the stories behind the hits Odette Quesada sets repeat of sold-out concert Review: Odette Quesada marks 40 years in music at concert Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, music, television Read More: Odette Quesada It's Showtime concert