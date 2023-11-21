Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and husband Matteo Guidicelli spent some quality time in Europe.

On his Instagram page, Guidicelli shared some snaps taken from their recent visit to Italy and Spain.

"Sharing a few pictures from our recent trip to Italy and Spain. It was another beautiful experience driving from Rome to Amalfi and down to Napoli. We then flew to Madrid and drove to San Sebastián and back. Yup, I love driving and it’s best when you’ve got the most beautiful navigator/photographer," wrote Guidicelli.

The actor concluded his post by sharing that he is looking for their next adventure. "Looking forward to the next trip!"

Guidicelli and Geronimo celebrated their 10 years of being together last September. They got married in 2020.

Currently, Guidicelli is the lead star of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Penduko."

