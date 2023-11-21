Liza Soberano joins K-pop stars in web show 'Hwaiting'

Promotional poster for the fourth season of web show 'Hwaiting.' Photo: thedivestudios/X

Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano joins several K-pop stars in the upcoming season of online show "Hwaiting," its production company DIVE Studios announced Tuesday.

On X (formerly Twitter), DIVE Studios, which is known for its podcasts hosted by English-speaking K-pop artists, unveiled a promotional poster for the fourth season of "Hwaiting."

The upcoming season's cast includes Soberano, soloist Eric Nam, Nancy (formerly of the girl group Momoland), JinJin of boy group ASTRO, and Jacob and Kevin from The Boyz.

DIVE Studios has yet to share the new season's premiere date.

"Hwaiting" is a web show in which the hosts engage in a series of games.

Soberano previously made a guest appearance on the DIVE Studios podcast "Get Real," where she spoke about the love team culture in Philippine show business, among other topics.

