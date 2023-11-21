Screenshot from 'Drag Race Philippines' X account.

The cast of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 will be reunited for the second season of reunion show "Bring Back My Girls" of World of Wonder.

The reunion show was shot during the RuPaul's Drag Convention in Los Angeles last May.

Among the queens seen in the more than 1-minute clip are Precious Paula Nicole, Marina Summers, Viñas Deluxe, Eva Le Queen, and Minty Fresh.

"When I watched you guys, seeing how beautiful you guys were, it made me feel confident," a fan said to the queens.

"Bring Back My Girls" season 2 will be airing new episodes starting December 6.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: