Angela Ken to release first single under Inspire Music

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Angela Ken is set to release her first single under Inspire Music "Pansinin Mo Naman Ako."

Ken's upcoming track was written by Inspire Music head Jamie Rivera.

"I am very blessed na ako po 'yung pinili niya na kumanta ng song na 'yon," Ken said in an interview with ABS-CBN News..

"The song is actually about God na minsan kasi -- actually madalas -- na hindi natin napapansin na nane-neglect natin 'yung presence ni God sa buhay natin. Na kahit kinakalabit Niya tayo ay dinideadma natin Siya. It's actually a reminder that we are nothing without Him. We aren't able to do anything without Him. So dapat lagi nating ini-embrace 'yung presence Niya, lagi nating ino-obey ang sinasabi Niya. Of course, it's God. He only wants the best for us," Ken added.

Ken said she considers making inspirational music her life's purpose.

"For me that's my purpose in life. Na-realize ko po na 'yon ang purpose ko rito sa mundong ito -- to inspire other people, to be one of the voices sa mga hindi naririnig na realities ng mundo. It's my responsibility and it's my passion. Kaya siguro hindi nakakapagod na gumawa ng kanta, magsulat ng kanta at kumanta. Kasi maraming tao ang kailangan noon, kailangan ng music," Ken said.

The singer said this is also the reason she welcomed the opportunity to be part of the music label Inspire.

"Ms. Jamie Rivera is of course the Ms. Jamie Rivera. She's one of the inspirational queens of music, lalo na sa OPM. On my end, in this generation, of course I want to be like her, I want to inspire other people like her, like what she did and what she's doing hanggang ngayon. 'Yun talaga ang purpose. 'Yun talaga ang goal ng Inspire Music, obviously from the name of the label itself is to inspire other people," Ken said.

Just recently, Ken released her latest single "Alas Diyes" on various digital music streaming platforms.

This is the Kapamilya artist's follow-up to the single "Dambana," which was released in June.

Ken,, who is signed to ABS-CBN's record label Star Music, released her first-ever album with its key track "Payapa Lang" in November 2022.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame with her song "Ako Naman Muna."

