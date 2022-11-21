Vhong Navarro transferred to Taguig City Jail

MANILA — Embattled actor-host Vhong Navarro was transferred Monday to the Taguig City Jail from the headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), where he had been detained since September.

Navarro had been detained at the NBI for two months in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro had filed a motion to remain at the NBI detention center, citing fears for his safety and for his life.

He included in his pleading that this wife, Tanya Bautista, received an SMS message from an unknown cellphone number with the text, “Pasabi diyan sa asawa mong rapist Mr. Suabi, nag aantay kami dito sa Taguig, paki bilisan.”

However, a Taguig court denied Navarro’s motion. In the ruling, Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan of Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 said Navarro failed to justify the need for his continued detention at the NBI.

The judge noted Navarro did not attach proof of the SMS message, and that the message could be interpreted in different ways. The court also emphasized that the city jail is mandated to respect and protect the human rights of prisoners.

In NBI’s statement last week, the agency said it has received the order from the court to commit Navarro to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Taguig City Jail – Male Dormitory in Camp Bagong Diwa.

On Monday, Navarro was transported from the NBI headquarters to Camp Bagong Diwa. Seen accompanying him was Bautista.

Navarro will now have wait for the decision on his petition for bail, while in the custody of Taguig City Jail. — with a report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

