Taylor Swift wins big at 2022 American Music Awards

US singer Taylor Swift poses with her six trophies during the 50th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Valerie Macon, AFP

Taylor Swift won big at the 2022 American Music Award, taking home six major awards.

Among the awards she received include favorite pop album for “Red (Taylor’s Version), favorite female pop artist, favorite female country artist, and favorite country album.

In one of her acceptance speeches, Swift said she cannot express enough how much her re-recorded albums mean to her.

“I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of,” she said, as quoted by Billboard.

She also got the favorite music video award for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

“This short film was 10 years in the making, and the only reason I got to write and direct this short film is because you, the fans, chose the song ‘All Too Well.’ You chose it. No one at a record label chose it. You picked it, you said, ‘That is the song that matters to us.’ And it just so happened that that is the song that mattered the most to me. So I’m very happy we agreed on that,” Swift said.

She then went on to thank Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien – the stars of her music video – as well as everyone she got to work with in creating it.

“I’m so proud of it, I’m so happy you like it too. This is so special and wonderful and… ahhhhh!! Thank you! Thank you for this,” she said.

Last but not the least, she paid tribute to her fans when she received the artist of the year award.

“You know, in the past few years, I have released more music than I have in the entire decade preceding that. And I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make. You encouraged me,” she said.

“And so I found that the more music I made, the most music I put out, the happier I was, the more I just kept that channel open and kept creating, kept making things, and the more that happened, the more you guys were like ‘yay, keep doing it!’”

For Swift, it’s unbelievable that she still gets to do this and that a lot of people still care.

“So thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points. I don’t know what to say. I love you.”

