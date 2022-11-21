LOOK: Zanjoe Marudo joins Atayde family at event

MANILA - Zanjoe Marudo joined the family of actress Ria Atayde for an event over the weekend.

Screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez shared their photos on Instagram, showing Marudo with her children Ria, Arjo and their two other siblings, as well as her husband.

“Thank u for spending time with us Z,” Sanchez wrote in the caption.

“I’m looking forward to know you more,” she added.

The latest photos of Marudo with the Atayde family came after Sanchez candidly mentioned that the actor is dating her daughter Ria.

Sanchez clarified, however, that they are not yet officially a couple. “Hindi pa sila,” she said in October.

The two were also together in Japan recently, where they celebrated Halloween with Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia and Robi Domingo.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Ria have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

Neither has directly addressed rumors of their romantic ties.

