‘An Inconvenient Love’ stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano pose with fans who attended their mall tour in Cagayan de Oro. Star Cinema

MANILA — Star Cinema is set to come back strong in actual cinemas this week, with its first theatrical rollout since the pandemic, “An Inconvenient Love,” scheduled to release in more than 100 cinemas nationwide.

On Monday, the ABS-CBN Films company listed the 100+ theaters showing the Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan starrer starting November 23, Wednesday.

“An Inconvenient Love” will release exclusively in cinemas, as it ushers in Star Cinema’s return to physical venues after more than two years.

Wala nang hassle sa panonood! 🤩



An Inconvenient Love is showing exclusively in OVER 100 CINEMAS NATIONWIDE and more to come!!!



Kitakits sa premiere on November 23! 🧡#AILWorldPremiere#AnInconvenientLove pic.twitter.com/mdMSZ7OVe1 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 21, 2022

“Wala nang hassle sa panonood!” Star Cinema said in its announcement of participating theaters. “More to come,” it teased.

Aside from the nationwide release of “An Incovenient Love,” the Petersen Vargas film will also be screened in 20 other countries from November to December.

Leading up to the movie’s premiere, Mariano and Pangilinan did promotional activities in the US, and embarked on a mall tour with stops in Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Laguna, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

Daghang salamat, Kagay-anons! Damang-dama namin ang pagmamahal ninyo! Talagang itinodo na sa last leg ng #24EverTour 🔥💯



Magkita-kita tayong muli sa premiere ng #AnInconvenientLove on November 23 EXCLUSIVELY IN CINEMAS near you! 🧡💚💜



Stay safe, everyone! 💕 pic.twitter.com/HUAeniu9m9 — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) November 20, 2022

“An Inconvenient Love” follows the love story of Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore, and Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for any distractions and inconveniences, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the phenomenal success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC