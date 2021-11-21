Veteran TV director Bert de Leon passes on at 74

Veteran director Bert de Leon

MANILA - Veteran director Bert de Leon died on Sunday, aged 74, leaving behind some of the most memorable programs in TV history.

De Leon passed away at around 4 a.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig, according to his son Niko de Leon.

“On behalf of the family, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who expressed their love and support. His legacy will live on and I am extremely proud to be his son,“ Niko told ABS-CBN News, citing the outpouring of sympathy from all corners of the entertainment industry.

De Leon had struggled with several health issues since July this year including cardio and pulmonary complications.

From the 1970s onwards, de Leon had been associated with Tito and Vic Sotto as well as Joey de Leon, directing their TV shows “EAT Bulaga,” “Todas," “Iskul Bukol," “Ok Ka Fairy Ko” and other TV shows.

He also directed "VIP with Vilma Santos" and "The Sharon Cuneta Show." A prolific director, he also worked on several TV specials and the Star Awards for movie and TV.

He last directed the GMA-7 shows “Pepito Manaloto” and “ Bubble Gang.”

He was also a music producer and manager for Side A band and other artists.

De Leon’s family has yet to finalize wake and funeral arrangements for the veteran director.