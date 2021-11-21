Ritz Azul marries first boyfriend

MANILA – Actress Ritz Azul was a glowing bride as she finally walked down the aisle on Saturday in Baguio City.

Azul married her non-showbiz boyfriend Allan Guy after being engaged for over a year.

Azul first announced their engagement through a social media post in June 2020.

Guy is Azul’s first and last boyfriend.

In a press conference for the ABS-CBN series “The Promise of Forever” back in 2017, Azul confessed at that time she had not been in any romantic relationship since birth.

“Hindi naman mataas ang standards ko. Gusto ko lang 'yung genuine, may respect, God-fearing, more on sa loob. Hindi ako masyado tumitingin sa physical,” Azul explained then when asked what she was looking for in a guy.

Azul also shared at that time what she expects from a relationship.

“Para sa akin, it’s a responsibility. Kapag pinasok mo na 'yun, kapag nandoon ka na sa phase na iyon, doon na halos iikot ang buhay mo. Para sa akin, iisa na kayo.”

“Hindi kasi ako familiar sa boyfriend and girlfriend relationship. Mas na-open 'yung mind ko sa kung ano 'yung tinuturo ng papa ko sa akin. Hayaan mo siyang manligaw kung gusto niya talaga. Tignan natin kung genuine siya sayo. Kasi kapag dumating yung tamang panahon, 'yun na,” she said.

Aside from “The Promise of Forever,” the other ABS-CBN shows which Azul appeared on include "Los Bastardos," "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," and "Ipaglaban Mo."

