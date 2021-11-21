Regine Velasquez, Jed Madela in 'Friends in Love' duet

MANILA – Regine Velasquez and Jed Madela performed an impressive duet of “Friends in Love” on “ASAP Natin To.”

The two singers' collaboration was part of the concert variety program’s “The Greatest Showdown” segment where they all made a trip down memory lane by singing hit songs from the ‘80s.

Like always, both Velasquez and Madela effortlessly hit all the high notes of the song while evoking all the emotions that come from the track.

“Friends in Love” was originally sang by Johnny Mathis and Dionne Warwick.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).