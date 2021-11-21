MANILA — Kyle Echarri, Alexa Ilacad and Anji Salvacion are the fourth batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.
The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night.
The three housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.
Echarri received 13 points, Salvacion received 11 points and Ilacad received 7 points from their housemates.
Earlier this week, Ilacad opened up about her growing insecurity about her body weight since joining showbiz at an early age.
On Saturday, actress Chie Filomeno was the third housemate to be evicted this season.
“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.
PBB, Pinoy Big Brother, PBB Kumunity Season 10, Kyle Echarri, Alexa Ilacad, Anji Salvacion, PBB 4th nomination night