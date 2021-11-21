MANILA — Kyle Echarri, Alexa Ilacad and Anji Salvacion are the fourth batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

The list of nominees were revealed Sunday night.



The three housemates are now up for eviction after receiving the highest number of votes from their fellow housemates.

Echarri received 13 points, Salvacion received 11 points and Ilacad received 7 points from their housemates.

You have the power to vote!



TO VOTE VIA KUMU: Go to Kumu Campaigns and choose Vote to Save or Vote to Evict a housemate.



TO VOTE VIA SMS: Text BBS ALEXA/ ANJI/ KYLE to Save or Text BBE ALEXA/ ANJI/ KYLE to Evict and send to 2366 #PBB4thNomination pic.twitter.com/brykHmwLuo — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) November 21, 2021

Earlier this week, Ilacad opened up about her growing insecurity about her body weight since joining showbiz at an early age.

On Saturday, actress Chie Filomeno was the third housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.