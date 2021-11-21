MANILA – Albie Casino is apologizing to everyone who was offended by what he said about his ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann during his last livestream on Kumu before entering the Big Brother house.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for her vlog, Casino acknowledged that the things he said were wrong and he is sorry to those he offended.

“My manager actually told me not talk about this. But I feel like as a man, I have to. First of all, I really didn’t think that it would pick up that much traction. I really honestly did not think that it would spread like wildfire, what I said,” he said.

“I know now that I was wrong to say that. I want to apologize to everybody who was offended by what I had to say. I was in the spur of the moment,” he added.

One of the things Casino mentioned during the Kumu stream was about how it makes him happy that Eigenmann has gained a lot of weight.

Getting candid about his previous statement, Casino said: “To be completely honest, I wanted to say something that would make her feel bad because of all of the anger that I had, all the pent up frustration that I had from all of the years.”

“I felt like this would be a way for me to say something funny, at the same time get back at her for what she did to me. But I did not expect it to be taken that way,” he added.

Owning up to his mistake, Casino said: “I want to apologize to everybody else who took what I said and got offended by it. I really did not mean to offend anybody else. But then again, hindi ako naghuhugas kamay dito. I really did want to say something to make her feel bad. That is also wrong.”

When asked if he is still mad at Eigenmann, he said: “I don’t think mawawala na yun eh. It’s not there all the time. If someone brings her up to me, it’s not good emotions that I am thinking, it’s not good feelings that I am feeling. I am only human. Like I said, I’d like to think of myself as unfiltered. That’s why I said those things.”

He, however, stressed that he regrets saying it especially since he has resolved to only spread positivity.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘They publicly ruined me. They had me assaulted. They dragged my family.’ That was what was going through my head. But like I said, I know now with the platform that I have, I shouldn’t be saying those things. I regret saying it. The platform that I have now, I want to spread positivity and with that statement, there was nothing positive about that.”

Casino’s name was dragged during Eigenmann’s pregnancy in 2011.

Casino at the time was a fast-rising star, paired with Kathryn Bernardo in the primetime series “Mara Clara.” The controversy proved to be a challenging period in his career.

In 2016, Eigenmann’s boyfriend after Casino, Jake Ejercito, confirmed that he is the father of Ellie. He said a DNA test a year prior indicated that to be the case.

When asked how he felt after the truth came out, Casino said he didn’t feel like it was the vindication he was expecting.

“That segment where she (Max Eigenmann, Andi’s sister) said that, it wasn’t enough for me to feel ‘vindicated’ from all the years of the bashing, all the news articles that were written about me, all the lost work. I felt like I needed more to be vindicated back then,” he said.

Now, Casino said he just tries to push it behind him and live one day at a time.

He recently got evicted from the Big Brother house as one of its celebrity housemates.

Eigenmann, on the other hand, has established her family life in Siargao with partner Philmar Alipayo and her children: Ellie, Lilo, and Koa.

