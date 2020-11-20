Zsa Zsa Padilla, KZ Tandingan return to 'I Can See Your Voice'

KZ Tandingan will be one of the guests of this weekend's “I Can See Your Voice”.

MANILA — Zsa Zsa Padilla and KZ Tandingan will be the first guests of “I Can See Your Voice” to try out the show’s new twist, it was revealed this Friday.

The Divine Diva and the Asia’s Soul Supreme will be the contestants of this weekend’s episodes, which will see a slight change to how the mystery game show works.

Among the new mechanics is a tweak to how the “secret-songers” —the mystery “singers” who must try to convince the celebrity guests that they can sing, even when they can’t— introduce themselves. They will now be grouped into two and will immediately do lipsync performances in the first round.

The newest episodes will also see Jona join the roster of “Sing-vestigators,” a panel tasked to help out in guessing the fake singers. She joins Long Mejia, Negi, Kaladkaren, Andrew E, and Nikko Natividad.

The episode will air on A2Z channel, which can now been seen on digital TV boxes such as ABS-CBN TVplus. It will also be broadcasted on the Kapamilya Channel and on YouTube via Kapamilya Online Live.