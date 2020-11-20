‘Yakapin mo naman ako’: This line in ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ is bringing viewers to tears

Ellice (Iza Calzado) and Hope (Kira Balinger) have tearful confrontations with Gabriel (Sam Milby) in the November 20 episode of ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Yakapin mo naman ako.”

These words brought viewers of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” to tears on Friday, as Ellice (Iza Calzado) begged her husband Gabriel (Sam Milby) for affection, after 18 years of a “loveless marriage.”

In the November 20 episode of the ABS-CBN drama, Ellice found out that Gabriel’s architecture firm is working for her company’s rival La Sierra.

The ensuing confrontation dredged up Ellice’s long kept insecurities over her “life falling apart,” with only her company, Ceñidoza Pearls, as the only aspect of her life she has control over and which she remains hers.

Gabriel, event their daughter Hope (Kira Balinger) noticed, had long left them, despite him living under the same roof.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ellice’s plea for some intimacy from Gabriel, as well as Hope’s own tearful conversation with her father, moved viewers, going by the flood of comments on Kapamilya Online Live.

Even Team Marissa, or those siding with Ellice’s arch nemesis portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria, commented they sympathized with Ellice.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Viewers, meanwhile, also cheered the return of Marissa after a long absence. In the closing minutes of the episode, she was shown readying to return to the Philippines to carry out her vengeful plans against Ellice, first by introducing herself as the mysterious owner of La Sierra.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

Related videos: