WATCH: Pinoy rap sensation Shanti Dope’s new song ‘Teknik’ with DJ Buddah

MANILA — Shanti Dope has joined DJ Buddah on a new song called “Teknik.”

The track, released under Universal Records this past week, is about the challenges Shanti Dope faced in his rise to fame and his message to young rappers looking to achieve the same.

It is his second release of 2020, following last February’s “Normalan,” the music and lyric video for which combined for more than 8 million views on YouTube alone.

“Teknik” is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer. It is also in digital stories worlwide under Universal Records.

Watch the video for “Teknik” below:

Shanti Dope is best known for his songs “Shantidope,” “Nadarang,” and “Amatz.” He has also done collaborations with some of country’s best, including local rap icon Gloc-9.