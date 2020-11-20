‘Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan’: Marawi siege survivors share stories of hope

MANILA — Stories of teachers who survived the 2017 Marawi siege will be the focus of Saturday’s “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.”
The episode will feature the likes of Lordvinn Acopio, a teacher who was taken hostage during the months-long siege that left more than 1,000 dead —most of which were militants.
Acopio was said to have been forced to “play the role of a doctor” to save his own life.
The other stories will be from Aljo Catedral, Acopio’s co-teacher who managed to escape Marawi, and Michael Brizal, who shared how difficult it was to get over his trauma and start over in a new city.
The episode will air on A2Z channel, which can now been seen on digital TV boxes such as ABS-CBN TVplus. It will also be broadcast on the Kapamilya Channel and on YouTube via Kapamilya Online Live.
“Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan” is a show hosted by Judy Ann Santos which aims to inspire Filipinos during this pandemic by highlighting how tiny acts of kindness can have a profound effect on lives.
Past episodes have featured the likes of Kim Chiu, Iza Calzado, and local rap star Mike Swift.