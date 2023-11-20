Scene from the music video of K-pop group The Boyz's single 'Watch It.' Screenshot from video on The Boyz's YouTube channel

K-pop group The Boyz released Monday the second installment of its three-part album, along with the music video for new single "Watch It."

The second part of the "Phantasy" trilogy, titled "Sixth Sense," contains six songs and comes three months after the 11-man team dropped the first part "Christmas in August."

"Sixth Sense" is led by "Watch It," which takes on an edgier vibe compared to the bright summery feeling of previous single of "Lip Gloss."

Ahead of the comeback, agency IST Entertainment said member Haknyeon would not participate in promotional activities for "Sixth Sense" after being diagnosed with disc stenosis, K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

The group has yet to announce when it would put out the album's final part.

Debuting in December 2017, The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.

The group rose to further popularity after winning the reality competition show "Road to Kingdom" in 2020, leading to their participation in "Kingdom: Legendary War" the following year.

The Boyz is scheduled to return to the Philippines in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, marking the group's third visit to the country this year following its performance at the K-verse joint concert in April and local stop of its "Zeneration" tour in July.

