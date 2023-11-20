Star Magic announces upcoming events for 2024

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic promises to bring more exciting and star-studded events this 2024.

During the Star Magical Christmas 2023 on Sunday, Star Magic announced its upcoming events for next year through a video presentation.

First on the list is "the most fairytale event of the year," the Star Magical Prom.



The summer of 2024 will also be hotter and sexier as Star Magic: Hot Summer returns for its second year.

Star Magic will also continue to pay tribute to mothers at the "Star MAMAGic Day."

The much-awaited celebrity sports fest returns with the 2024 All Star Games, while the Star Magic Shooting Stars are also set to play in arenas across the country and even abroad.



And, before the year is over, the brightest stars will align once again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at the Star Magical Christmas 2024.

The Star Magic also announced the upcoming projects that will be headlined by its artists.

Actor Joshua Garcia will lead the star-studded cast of the romantic comedy "Fruit Cake."

Some 18 Gen-Z Star Magic artists will audition for three veteran directors for five main roles in a new YouTube digital series "Zoomers," the search for the next Gen-Z stars.

There will also be a teen slasher digital movie "Deadline."

Star Magic artists will continue to explore the theater scene with Teatro Kapamilya.

There will also be series of live events and shows, including a concert which will feature favorite Star Magic love teams.

For the first time, there will also be a Star Magic Dance Festival and a Star Magic Music Festival.

The most talented artists and singers of Star Magic will also come together to celebrate the country's top composers in the Star Magic Maestro Concert Series.

Star Magic musicians will also gather for performances in bars around the Philippines in Pulsuhan.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC