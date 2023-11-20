Sarah Lahbati proud of son Zion's first open water dive

MANILA — A proud Sarah Lahbati shared Monday that her son Zion had his first open water dive.

In an Instagram post, Lahbati posted snaps of Zion's scuba lesson.

"Incredibly proud of Zion for conquering his first scuba dive in the open water, guided by my amazing dad as his instructor," the actress said in the caption.

"Celebrating milestones and making unforgettable memories," she added.

Lahbati has been married to Richard Gutierrez for three years.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.

