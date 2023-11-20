LOOK: Angeline Quinto visits Kris Aquino in US

OPM singer Angeline Quinto revealed Monday that she visited Kris Aquino in the United States together with her family.

"I miss you and I love you ate Kris ... Ang tagal na kitang gustong puntahan sa US at finally nagkita na ulit tayo. Get well soon ate. 'Pag nakabalik kami d'yan, lagi ka naming pupuntahan," Quinto said in the caption of her Instagram post.

"Thank you, Josh, Bimb, and Kuya Mark @markleviste ... We love you ate @krisaquino," she added.

In a separate Instagram post, Aquino shared a clip of Quinto singing the theme song of her magazine show "Kris TV" as she thanked the OPM artist for visiting her.

"Thank you for visiting me @loveangelinequinto… it’s a great feeling to reminisce. That’s the good thing about the past, you get to choose which memories to bring with you," Aquino said in the caption.

Aquino also shared that her health is improving.

"I got my latest blood panel, apart from my very low hemoglobin, all my autoimmune markers are slowly improving," she said, adding that she hopes she is on her way to full recovery.

"Against all odds, I am slowly getting better and by God’s grace my autoimmune thyroiditis has gone into remission. And also because my doctors caught it early enough, my 5th autoimmune, the mixed connective tissue disease which was strongly pointing towards RA (rheumatoid arthritis) or SLE (lupus) in my latest panel seem to not be a present threat," she said.

"From 5, I'm now just battling 3, BUT 1 of them is the main kontrabida because it’s life threatening. THANK YOU for your prayers. God really is listening."

RELATED VIDEO: