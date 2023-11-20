Khimo Gumatay to release album under Star Music

MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" season 2 winner Khimo Gumatay is set to release his self-titled album under Star Music this month.

"November po is very busy month for me po. Aside sa mga events at rakets ay magre-release na po ako ng album ko this November with Star Music in cooperation with Sir Jonathan Manalo," Gumatay told ABS-CBN News in a recent interview.

Included in the eight-track album are his previously released singles "Nasunog" and "Happy Ending."

"At the same time may few bonus tracks na idini-dedicate ko sa mga idols ko, sa mga inspirations ko during my 'Idol' journey. Basically doon umiikot 'yung album -- sa personal experiences, about love, about my journey during those years na nag-a-aspire pa lang ako bilang maging artist. Actually diniscribe ni Sir Jonathan as roller-coaster ride yung album," Gumatay said.

Accordin to him, his upcoming album is a fusion of pop, soul, R&B, and ballads. "Doon siya umiikot kaya sobrang interesting 'yung album kasi hindi lang iisa ang tunog niya," he said.

As a singer, Gumatay said his goal is to be an inspiration and make people happy.

"Nandito tayo to entertain the Filipino people and to serve the Filipino people. Gagawin ko lang 'yung best ko to inspire other people kahit sa maliliit na paraan," he said.

Aside from being a singer, Gumatay said he is also keen on doing acting projects.

"Sobrang interested po ako sa acting kasi during my college days part din po ako ng theater group at 'yun po nakakapag-play po ako inside campus, ng mga local plays. Recently lang parang nag-hold 'yung Star Music ng workshop. So nakapag-workshop ako with Sir Rahyan Carlos... sobrang interesting niya," he said.

When it comes to acting, Gumatay also dreams of working with screen veterans.

"Siyempre maka-work ang big stars, mga beteranong aktor na matagal na sa industry. Para kahit paano ay makakuha ako ng keypoints o lessons na pwede kong ma-adapt sa ginagawa ko," he said.

Last year, Gumatay recorded "Sino Ka Ba," the theme song of the hit action-drama series "The Iron Heart," starring Richard Gutierrez.

